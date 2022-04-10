Police: Woman dead, man critically injured after being found shot outside Marion home

According to police, based on information they gathered at the scene, they believe a man shot the woman then shot himself.

MARION, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting outside a home in Marion Sunday evening, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Sugar Street between Uncapher Avenue and Davids Street for the reported shooting around 5 p.m.

Arriving officers found the 24-year-old woman and the 36-year-old man, both of whom had been shot, outside in the front yard.

The woman was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police told 10TV at the scene that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The man was taken to a Columbus-area hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was a domestic-related incident. Police said preliminary information indicates the woman was shot by the man who then shot himself.