The victim's name has not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman is dead after a shooting that happened on the city's south side.

Officials say officers went to the 500 block of Lock Avenue, near Groveport Road, Sunday just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

The victim's name has not been released.