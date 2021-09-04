The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the Amberley Square Apartments on Brandy Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person who was trying to buy a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes was instead kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the Amberley Square Apartments on Brandy Drive.

Police said the victim was sitting in his car when three suspects got into his car and each of them pointed guns at him.

There was a 16-year-old suspect who forced the man at gunpoint to unlock his iPhone, open his Cash App and made him transfer money to his Cash App account.

After that, the suspects forced the victim to drive his car to an ATM and withdraw money.

Once they left the ATM, the suspects drove the victim's car to the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Macsway Avenue where they were stopped by police.

The driver of the victim's car wrecked into a tree and all the people ran from the car.

The 16-year-old suspect and 19-year-old Rasad Morrison were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, and kidnapping.

Authorities have not said if they are looking for the third suspect.