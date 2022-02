Devin Cooper, who also goes by Sacoya, has been missing since Aug. 31.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is providing an update on the case of a woman who has been missing for five months.

Police say 33-year-old Devin Cooper, who also goes by Sacoya, has been missing since Aug. 31.

Sacoya, who is transgender, was last seen near Howey Road and Weldon Avenue.