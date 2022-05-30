Police: Union County deputy fatally shoots person with gun in Marysville

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said they received a call about a person pointing a gun at people Monday evening at a residence on Meadowlark Lane.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A Union County Sheriff's Deputy fatally shot one person Monday evening in Marysville, according to police.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said their dispatch center received a call about a person pointing a gun at people around 6:35 p.m at a residence on Meadowlark Lane.

A second call came in about the same person being intoxicated and trying to enter a truck.

Brooks said a deputy arrived at the scene around 6:43 p.m. where the deputy reported there was a person with a gun. About a minute later, the deputy fired his weapon. Brooks said the person was shot multiple times.

Officers with the Marysville Division of Police arrived moments later and began providing first aid. First responders with the fire department also arrived and tried to resuscitate the person.

The person was taken to Memorial Hospital just before 7 p.m. and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.