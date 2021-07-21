Police union, Columbus come to tentative agreement on new contract

Members of the union have until Saturday to vote on the contract to make the agreement official.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The union that represents the Columbus Division of Police and the city have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract on Tuesday.

Sources provided 10TV a copy of the contract outlining the agreement between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9.

The contract would give officers a 14% raise over three years.

The lookback feature on body-worn cameras would be increased from one minute to two minutes with audio.

The new Office of the Inspector General will have the ability to conduct any non-criminal investigations, but not criminal investigations.

The OIG also has the authority to order officers to participate in non-criminal investigations under the threat of being fired for insubordination.

The Civilian Review Board will have the power to review cases of alleged police misconduct and make recommendations based on their finds. However, the board will not have the power to discipline officers.

Part of the contract says an officer who fires their weapon will have to take an alcohol and drug test, barring any extraordinary circumstances determined by the chief of police. Testing will not be done during training or for legal recreational purposes.

Officers will also receive two additional paid holidays with Police Officer Memorial Day on May 15 and Juneteenth on June 19. They will also get more longevity pay depending on how long they have been with the division.

The probationary period for officers was increased from 12 months to 18 months.