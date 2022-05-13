Police union votes 'no confidence' in Franklin County sheriff

In a letter, Jeff Simpson, the president of the Columbus chapter. said the vote was brought forward by members and was "overwhelmingly to the affirmative."

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Columbus police union “overwhelmingly” issued a vote of no confidence in Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin on Friday, citing in part his “inability to establish himself” as leader of the agency.

"This correspondence is to inform you that the membership of the Fraternal Order of Police, Capital City Lodge #9 has brought forth and affirmed a 'No Confidence' vote as to your ability to be the Sheriff of Franklin County, Ohio," Jeff Simpson, president of the Columbus chapter, said in a letter to Baldwin.

In that letter, Simpson said the vote was brought forward by members and was "overwhelmingly to the affirmative."

Simpson added that the voters included sheriff deputies, city and suburban officers and retired members. The letter did not detail what agencies were represented and how many members voted.

While the letter did not detail the reason for the vote, Simpson told 10TV it comes in response to Baldwin’s “complete lack of presence” and his “inability to establish himself as the Sheriff and as the leader of the FCSO.”

Baldwin told 10TV that his office is focusing on initiatives to improve the wellness of its employees and serve Franklin County residents.

You can read the full statement below:

"The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is poised to enter a new era as we prepare to open the new, state-of-the-art James A. Karnes Corrections Center, increase and diversify our staff by more than one hundred deputies and civilians, and prepare to implement body-worn cameras. In addition, the Sheriff's Office is expanding its Wellness Initiative and creating agency-wide communications teams to ensure we are meeting employees' needs and addressing concerns. The Sheriff's Office will remain focused on moving forward in a positive direction with the goal of doing an even better job of serving the people of Franklin County."

The no-confidence vote in Baldwin comes after the FOP issued a vote of no confidence against Chief Deputy Michael Flynn.

Simpson said members found Flynn as "a detriment to the operations and morale of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office," according to a separate letter addressed to Baldwin. Additionally, Simpson offered a "sit down" with the sheriff and Flynn to address the concerns.

Baldwin became the Franklin County Sheriff in January 2017. He retired from the Columbus Division of Police after serving 31 years.

As a patrol officer, Baldwin worked on the city's west and east side and on The Ohio State University campus. Additionally, he served as a detective on the Robbery Squad and was a member of the SWAT team.

You can read the full letter to Baldwin below:

