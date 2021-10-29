Police find car, driver suspected in Bexley hit-skip that injured 2 Capital students

The driver reportedly drove for another 50 feet before coming to a brief stop and then driving off.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Police have located the car and found the driver accused of running a red light and seriously injuring two Capital University students in a hit-skip last week.

The suspect, whose identity police have not yet released, is facing charges for aggravated vehicular assault, among other crimes stemming from the crash.

Bexley police responded to a report of the crash at the corner of South Drexel Avenue and East Main Street shortly after 10:20 p.m.

According to police, the students were crossing Main Street when they were struck in the crosswalk. Video captured on traffic cameras show the car running a red light before hitting the students. The driver reportedly drove for another 50 feet before coming to a brief stop and then driving off.

The students suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Officers were able to track down the suspect’s car -- a 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback -- based on a tip. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.