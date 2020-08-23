Police: Woman comes out of apartment, gun recovered after barricade situation on Cleveland Avenue

The SWAT team went to the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue near Dunbar Drive Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman has come out of an apartment and a gun was recovered after the SWAT team responded to a barricade situation on Cleveland Avenue.

The SWAT team went to the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue near Dunbar Drive Sunday around 2:30 a.m. after a family member called 911.

Authorities say the woman was armed inside her apartment, but came out of the apartment around 7:30 a.m.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

It's not known yet if any charges will be filed against the woman.

Dunbar Drive is currently shut down but Cleveland Avenue is not.