COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on the west side of Columbus on Thursday.

Police say crews were sent to the 400 block of Butterscotch Lane after receiving a report of a body that was found in the area.

The male body was discovered in a wooded area between Gabriel's Landing and Eagle Crest.

Police have no details other than they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.