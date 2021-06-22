x
Police: Officer returned fire after suspect shoots at police in South Linden

The exchange of gunfire happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Cleveland Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said one person and an officer were involved in an exchange of gunfire in South Linden Tuesday afternoon.  

Police said officers responded to 21st Avenue and Cleveland Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, a confrontation happened which led to a person firing shots at officers, according to police.

One officer returned fire at the person who shot at police. As of now, there is no information that anyone was shot.

No one is in custody at this time.