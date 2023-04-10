Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Dublin home with weapon

Police said the robbery took place in the area of Woerner-Temple and Wilcox roads around 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint Sunday evening.

The robbery took place in the area of Woerner-Temple and Wilcox roads around 8:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that the victim was robbed, but did not require medical treatment. It was not specified what was taken from the victim's home.

The suspect, who left the scene on foot, is described as a heavyset male wearing a hoodie and face covering.