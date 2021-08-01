Police: Suspect accused of stealing soda, threatening manager with gun at east Columbus auto store

According to police, the suspect walked into the store, took four sodas from the cooler next to the checkout counter and walked out of the front door without paying.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a suspect possibly in his late teens accused of stealing soda from an auto part store and threatening the store manager with a gun on the city's east side.

The incident happened at Advance Auto Parts, located at 1205 East Main Street near the Olde Towne East neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store, took four sodas from the cooler next to the checkout counter and walked out of the front door without paying.

When the manager confronted him outside the store, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shoved it into the manager's side, police said.

The suspect then went through the manager's pockets for cash. Police said a second employee pulled onto the lot and witnessed the incident.

The suspect then fled to the back of the store and got into a black Buick with three other people inside.

Police describe the suspect as a male who could be 16 to 20 years old weighing 110 pounds. He was wearing a black fleece hoodie, black sweatpants and bright yellow Croc's with aqua socks.

Police said the suspect also had a small-caliber handgun with a gold tint.