Police comments on dismissal of charges in shooting death of Sinzae Reed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police responded to charges being dropped against a man accused of killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed near Wedgewood Apartments on October 12.

Krieg Butler, 36, was arrested and charged with Sinzae's murder on Oct. 12, days after the 13-year-old's death.

Franklin County Municipal Court records from October show that Butler was charged with murder. Days later, the charges against Butler were dismissed and the prosecutors have not re-filed charges.

In a statement from Columbus police, during the homicide review, Butler made an allegation that he had acted in self-defense.

Once the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office learned of the allegation, the charges against Butler were dropped, pending the completion of the investigation.

Police say that they are awaiting "key forensic and ballistic evidence."

After officers conclude the investigation, they will submit the packet to the prosecutor's office, who then determines whether to present it to the grand jury.

"We are aware of the community’s concerns regarding the investigation and want to ensure the community that this investigation is far from over. The detectives assigned to the case are working diligently to present a complete and thorough investigation to the Franklin County Prosecutor," the statement from police read. "We ask for patience during this time. Once we are able to provide more information, we will. We have promised transparency and will continue to provide information when it can be released."

The prosecutor on the case said the case is "still under review and pending further consideration.”

The full statement from The Columbus Division of Police is below:

"On October 12, 2022, the Columbus Division of Police responded to 832 Wedgewood Dr. on a shooting, where officers found 13 year old, Sin’Zae Reed suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until Mr. Reed was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Columbus Police Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and filed murder charges on Krieg Butler on October 13th, 2022. Mr. Butler was ultimately arrested and slated in the Franklin County Jail.

During the Homicide review of the investigation, there was an allegation made by Mr. Butler that he acted in self-defense. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, upon learning of this information, dismissed the charges against Mr. Butler pending the completion of the investigation. The Columbus Division of Police does not dismiss charges. We continue to investigate the circumstances of Mr. Reed’s death with the help of outside entities and are still awaiting key forensic and ballistic evidence.

Once the investigation is complete, we will submit the packet to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine whether to present to the Grand Jury.