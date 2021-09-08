Police: Skeletal human remains found in wooded area along South High Street in Columbus

According to Columbus police, detectives are investigating as a suspicious death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area along South High Street in Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Columbus Division of Police Lt. Larry Yates said police received a call about a body possibly being in or near the 1800 block of South High Street.

Police said the skeletal remains of a man were found and detectives are investigating as a suspicious death.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.