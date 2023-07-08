1 injured after shooting in east Columbus involving officer, deputy

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a statement to Twitter saying that no officers from the Columbus Division of Police or deputies were injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting involving an officer and deputy in east Columbus Saturday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a statement to Twitter saying that no officers from the Columbus Division of Police or deputies were injured.

The person who was shot was initially in critical condition and was taken to Grant Medical Center.

About a dozen police cruisers were seen blocking the intersection in front of an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue. The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.

FCSO & CPD are investigating a Deputy involved shooting near James Rd & E Livingston Ave.



Please avoid that area. — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) July 9, 2023

