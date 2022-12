Police said a person shot at a vehicle in the parking lot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night.

Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m.

Officers responded and saw a stolen vehicle driving way, but lost sight of it.