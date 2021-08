An officer was checking license plates at the Speedway gas station on Hamilton Road and Rocky Fork Boulevard in Gahanna when they found a stolen vehicle.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Five teenagers were arrested in Gahanna after they were found in a stolen vehicle at a gas station Thursday morning, according to Gahanna police.

An officer was checking license plates around 4 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Hamilton Road and Rocky Fork Boulevard in Gahanna when they found a stolen vehicle.

Five teenagers were in the vehicle and left the scene.

According to police, shots were fired in the area.