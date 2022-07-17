Police: Shots fired, driver leaves traffic stop in east Columbus; suspect shot by officers

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shots were reportedly fired by an unknown suspect during a traffic stop on the east side of Columbus Sunday evening and police said officers found one person shot at the scene. The suspect was also injured after officers fired shots, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. Police did say there are multiple scenes.

At approximately 9:17 p.m., officers pulled someone over near Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue. About a minute later, officers reported that shots were fired and the driver involved in the traffic stop drove away.

A short time later, officers at the scene reported they found one person shot.

According to dispatchers, police at the scene then reported firing their weapons at a suspect.

Police confirmed to 10TV the suspect was taken to Grand Medical Center.

Police said the conditions of the person found shot and the suspect are unknown.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated on 10TV.com as more information becomes available.