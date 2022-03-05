Police: Shots fired after 5 people force entry into north Columbus home

Police say the five people saw the person who was likely their intended victim and fired shots at him. Shots were then fired back at the group.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating following an incident where officials say five people forced their way into a home, and then shots were fired.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened in the 7000 block of Gable Stone Lane in north Columbus.

A victim told police the people forced their way inside his home, and then realized they were at the wrong house. The group apologized and then left the home.

A few minutes later, police say the five people saw the person who was likely their intended victim and fired shots at him. Shots were then fired back at the group.

Police report the five people are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25. Officials have released few other details about their descriptions.

No injuries have been reported.