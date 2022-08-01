Police searching for missing stepsisters last seen in southwest Columbus

Police said 9-year-old Cecilia Montgomery and 11-year-old Miracle Montgomery were last seen leaving their home on Gimbles Drive around 1 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two stepsisters who were last seen in southwest Columbus on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Police said 9-year-old Cecilia Montgomery and 11-year-old Miracle Montgomery were last seen leaving their home on Gimbles Drive off of Brown Road around 1 p.m.

Cecilia is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 65 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans

Miracle is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink/blue tye-dyed sweatshirt and blue jeans with flowers on them.

The two girls were walking a brown pit bull and a brown Yorkie.