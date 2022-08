Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned.

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned.

Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.