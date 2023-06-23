Columbus police searching for 8-year-old girl last seen on city's east side

Police said Zi'Miracle Hollingsworth was last seen in the area of Elderwood and Astor avenues around 1:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing from the east side of the city on Friday.

Hollingsworth was last seen wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts and multi-colored Crocs. She is described as being 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 65 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.