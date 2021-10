Police say Frederick Isley's wife last spoke with him around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old Dublin man who is diabetic and has Alzheimer's disease.

Isley is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Isley was last seen driving a 2001 silver Toyota Highlander with the license plate "JIE 3884."