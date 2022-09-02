x
Police searching for missing 4-year-old from north Columbus

Credit: Columbus Division of Police
Ester Mutivito

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Police said Ester Mutivito was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m.

Mutivito is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pair of white shorts with orange blue flowers, with no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone information on Mutivito's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-2358.

Credit: Columbus Division of Police

