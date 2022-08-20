x
Columbus police searching for missing 18-year-old woman

Faith Trischler was last seen Saturday morning in the area of Feder Road and Hilliard Rome Road.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen on the city's west side.

Trischler is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds and has blonde hair with red streaks, blue tips and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime green and blue tie-dye shirt. 

Anyone who knows Trischler's whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

