x
Police searching for 12-year-old missing from Grove City

Credit: (Image Source: Grove City Police)

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are searching for a 12-year-old who was last seen leaving his Grove City home Monday night and has not yet returned. 

According to Grove City police, surveillance footage shows Tycin Sturtz leaving his home on Blue Star Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Sturtz is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Douglas Stonerock at 614-277-1710.    

