Police searching for woman charged with murder in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Franklinton last week.

Columbus police said they were called to the 300 block of South Central Avenue on the evening of July 22 on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who has been identified as Maurice Porter suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene not long after.

Detectives have charged Teona Brooks with murder in Porter's death.