Police searching for sisters missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for two sisters who reportedly left their Columbus home on Sunday and have not returned.



Aniya Washington, 11, and La'Sean Washington, 13, were last seen leaving their residence on S. Ohio Avenue and East Livingston Avenue around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.



Aniya has black hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 4'8" tall and weighing 100 pounds. La'Sean also has black hair and brown eyes and is described as being 5' tall and weighing 80 pounds. Both girls were last seen wearing shorts and a tank top.



Police said the sisters are considered high risk.



If you know their whereabouts, please call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4545.