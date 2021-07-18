Police searching for murder suspect in connection to man's body found in northwest Columbus

Police are searching for 33-year-old Timothy Kendrick who has been charged with murder in Drew Mendelbaum's death, according to a release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Detectives have filed a warrant charging a suspect with the murder of a man whose body was found in northwest Columbus nearly two weeks ago.

On July 18, police said dispatchers received a 911 call saying there was a body in the 4600 block of Sawmill Road near West Henderson Road and Bethel Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who has been identified as 30-year-old Drew Mendelbaum.

Mendelbaum was a reported missing person when his body was discovered.

Police are searching for 33-year-old Timothy Kendrick who has been charged with murder in Mendelbaum's death, according to a release.