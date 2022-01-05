Police searching for missing 77-year-old Parma man

Charles Canty walked away from his Cuyahoga County home on December 31.

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a 77-year-old man who went missing on December 31.

Charles Canty walked away from his Cuyahoga County home on Laurent Drive and has not returned, according to the alert. Police said he suffers from various medical conditions.

Canty is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 168 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a waist-length black coat with fur, a grey hoodie, grey pants and brown shoes, police said.