Missing 69-year-old Columbus woman found safe

A missing 69-year-old woman who was last seen on the northeast side of Columbus was found by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She is safe and was reunited with her family

Connie McKeever was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of E. Blake Ave, according to Columbus police.

McKeever has black hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 4’11” tall and weighing 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a shirt with flowers on it and capri pants.