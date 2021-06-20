Police searching for missing 32-year-old man last seen in downtown Columbus

Police said Nicholas Fralic was last seen leaving the Hilton hotel. He was driving a green 2009 Lincoln MKZ with a West Virginia license plate that reads 72C574.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 32-year-old man who disappeared from downtown Columbus Saturday.

Police said Nicholas Fralic was last seen leaving the Hilton hotel. He was driving a green 2009 Lincoln MKZ with a West Virginia license plate that reads 72C574 and a Marines sticker on the back of the vehicle.

According to authorities, Fralic was wearing a lime green and black "Night of the Living Dead" shirt, olive green shorts and black, white and gray tennis shoes.

He is described to be 6 feet 2 inches, weighing 280 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.