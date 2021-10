According to police, Nyiazsia Riley was last seen in the area of Courtright Road and Kirkwood Road Friday morning at 2 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from the city's east side.

Nyiazsia is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.