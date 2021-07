Jayvonn Thomas was last seen on foot Monday in the area of Carbondale Drive and Denmark Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from east Columbus.

According to police, Jayvonn Thomas was last seen on foot Monday in the area of Carbondale Drive and Denmark Road.

Jayvonn is 5 foot 1 inch and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.