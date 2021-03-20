Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from the Hilltop neighborhood.
Police say Javier Martinez left his home near S. Roys Avenue and Eakin Road around noon Friday and did not return.
Martinez was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with a black floral print, a white-colored windbreaker and red Nike shoes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you have any information on Martinez, you are asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545