Police searching for man accused of stabbing Mansfield woman over 30 times

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a woman in her 70s multiple times inside her home Thursday morning.

According to authorities, it happened on the 900 block of Brookfield Drive around 7:20 a.m.

The woman told police that a man entered her apartment and stabbed her over 30 times while she was lying in bed. She also believes there was another person inside the apartment, according to police.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described to be a man in his late teens to 20s. Police believe this was a random attack.