Police searching for man accused of robbing bank in southwest Columbus Kroger

According to police, the robbery took place shortly before 5:40 p.m. at the 5/3 Bank, located inside the Kroger at 2161 Eakin Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the man suspected of robbing a bank inside the Kroger in southwest Columbus on Monday.

According to police, the robbery took place shortly before 5:40 p.m. at the 5/3 Bank, located inside the Kroger at 2161 Eakin Road.

The man reportedly approached the teller, saying he wanted to check his account. The man then handed the teller a note demanding money, police said. The teller followed the man’s order and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The man is described as being between 30-40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and gray beanie at the time of the robbery.