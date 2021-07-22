Police searching for man accused of firing shots at officers in southwest Columbus

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said there was an exchange of gunfire, but no one was hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of firing a gun at officers Thursday afternoon in southwest Columbus.

Franklin Township police were called to the 1500 block of Tall Meadows Drive around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a man threatening a woman with a weapon.

Witnesses told the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that the man pointed a gun at officers. The sheriff’s office said there was an exchange of gunfire, but no one was hurt.

The homes in the immediate area have been evacuated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Columbus Division of Police and SWAT are on the scene while authorities search for the man.