Police searching for driver accused of attempted sexual assault in off-campus area at Ohio State

According to police, the driver made unwanted physical advances toward a female. She then hit the driver multiple times before leaving the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University issued a neighborhood safety notice after a person attempted to sexually assault a female off-campus Sunday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m., a female was waiting for a rideshare while walking on Chittenden Avenue toward High Street.

She then approached a vehicle with hazard lights on and asked if it was her driver before getting in.

The driver drove in the direction of the female's house and then stopped at West 9th Street and Worthington Street.

Police said the driver made unwanted physical advances toward the female. She hit the driver multiple times before leaving the vehicle.

Police did not release information on the vehicle's description.