Columbus police were searching for 79-year-old Christine Thomas.

Columbus police say a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home on the city's south side has been found safe in West Virginia.

Christine Thomas was reported missing after driving away from her home in the 1600 block of Burley Drive on Friday around 12 p.m.

While authorities say Thomas was safe, they did not say exactly when and where in West Virginia she was located.