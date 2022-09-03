52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around Whittier and Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening.

Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.

Rick is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.