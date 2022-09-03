x
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around Whittier and Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police
Shawnreno Ricks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. 

Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat. 

Rick is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. 

Anyone with information on Ricks’ location should contact the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-2358. 

