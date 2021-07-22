Police searching for 2 men charged in connection to fatal shooting of 29-year-old man

Police are searching for Clyde Littlefield, 21, and Logan Besse, 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified two men wanted in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old man inside a Franklinton bar in early July.

Clyde Littlefield, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Edward Hunter, who was shot and killed at the Patio Bar in Franklinton on July 1. Additionally, Columbus police said Logan Besse is charged with illegally possessing a firearm connected to the shooting.

Officers arrived at the bar in the 900 block of Sullivant Ave just after 2 a.m. the day of the shooting. There, they found Hunter, who was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the time told police there was an argument between two men and the suspect, now identified as Littlefield, showed a handgun and fired several shots, striking Hunter.

Police are asking anyone who knows the location of Littlefield or Besse to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.