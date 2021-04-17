Police searching for 19 persons of interest in connection to ChittFest vandalism near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released photos of several more persons of interest in connection to the vandalism during ChittFest, a large off-campus party that took place near The Ohio State University campus in April.
Columbus police tweeted Friday images of 19 persons of interest.
On April 17, nearly 1,000 people gathered on Chittenden Avenue between North High Street and Summit Street for a block party. According to police, there was widespread damage and seven vehicles were flipped over.
So far, police said 16 people have been identified and charged in connection to the event.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.