Police searching for 17-year-old missing from Grove City facility

Mannon Valentine has been missing from the Buckeye Ranch in Grove City since Friday, Nov. 6.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing from a facility in Grove City.

According to police, Mannon Valentine has been missing from the Buckeye Ranch in Grove City since Friday, Nov. 6. Authorities say he had been living at the facility and ran away.

Authorities say Valentine is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Valentine is from Cincinnati and may be trying to return to that area.