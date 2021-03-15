Police searching for 12-year-old missing from east Columbus

Sebastian Phillips was last seen sometime on Monday at his home on Chesterfield Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy missing from the city's east side.

According to police, Sebastian Phillips was last seen sometime on Monday at his home on Chesterfield Road. The boy exited a bedroom window at his home and went in an unknown direction.

Phillips is 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.