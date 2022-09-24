x
Police searching for 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus

Police said Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school in the area of Inspire Drive and Agler Road.
Credit: (Image Source: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s northeast side Friday.

Police said Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school in the area of Inspire Drive and Agler Road. She was last seen walking east on Agler Road.

At last sight, Neriah was wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with “PINK” on it, black and pink shoes and a pink backpack. She has long black and red braided hair.

She has Brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Neriah’s location is asked to call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.

