Police searching for 12-year-old boy last seen in east Columbus

Police said Jonathan Hairston was last seen in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Simpson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Credit: 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from east Columbus. 

Police said Jonathan Hairston was last seen in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Simpson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Jonathan is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police believe Jonathan may be in danger. 

Anyone with information on Jonathan's location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.