Police searching for 12-year-old boy last seen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from east Columbus.

Police said Jonathan Hairston was last seen in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Simpson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jonathan is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police believe Jonathan may be in danger.