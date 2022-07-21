Police searching for driver of stolen Kia pursuit in Columbus, passenger arrested

Police said the chase ended near Franklin Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in custody and officers are looking for a suspected driver of a stolen Kia involved in a pursuit Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Dispatchers said officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of McGuffey Road and Loretta Avenue. Officers tried to get the driver to stop but the driver left the area.

Officers in cruisers and in a helicopter pursued the vehicle to the area of Franklin Park, where the driver and a passenger in the Kia got out and ran away, police said.

Police were able to take the passenger into custody.

Police said the suspected driver broke the window of another Kia but did not take the vehicle.

The alleged driver is not in custody, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.