Police searching for 80-year-old woman last seen in Whitehall

Carol Eisenhart was reported missing to police on Wednesday after being unaccounted for since Monday.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen in the area earlier this week.

Police said Carol Eisenhart was reported missing to police at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday after being unaccounted for since Monday. She was last seen on East Broad Street.

Police said Eisenhart suffers from Schizo-affective disorder, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and impaired mobility.

Eisenhart is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde/gray hair and green eyes.