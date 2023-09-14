x
Police searching for 80-year-old woman last seen in Whitehall

Carol Eisenhart was reported missing to police on Wednesday after being unaccounted for since Monday.
Credit: Whitehall Police Department

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen in the area earlier this week.  

Police said Carol Eisenhart was reported missing to police at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday after being unaccounted for since Monday.  She was last seen on East Broad Street.

Police said Eisenhart suffers from Schizo-affective disorder, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and impaired mobility.

Eisenhart is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde/gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Eisenhart’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitehall police or 911.

